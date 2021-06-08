Letter: An evil use of technology

I answered a phone call and recognized the voice of my granddaughter. She was frantic, telling me about an auto accident she had where she hit another car carrying a pregnant woman. She said she was looking at her phone and the accident was her fault. She's locked up and waiting arraignment. She's crying, and I'm shaking and crying. She has cuts on her face. She manages to give me a phone number of a person who can help and would I please call him. We hung up.

I was just about to make the call when my phone rang and it was that person. He named three charges against my granddaughter but said we need to get her released from custody. Could I help with bail money in the amount of $9,000? There's no way that I can help with that. She has to call her mom, I said. We hang up.

After a bit, I called her mom and left an urgent message. I tried my son-in-law's number. He called back and said he thought it was a scam. It was. My real granddaughter called me and assured me she was safe at home. I've had other grandma calls from male voices that I knew were trying to scam me. This was so convincing; the female voice, the fear and crying was so real.

This was a frightful experience that I wanted to share as a warning to other grandparents. Such an evil use of technology.