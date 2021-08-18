Letter: An example of prejudice

The recent letter to the editor stating that people who get Covid with no vaccination should be put at the bottom of the list, and that they should get no sympathy, is a perfect example of the hate and prejudice being expounded in our country.

We all have our freedoms, which this writer seems to want to curtail. I do not agree with people infecting others out of callousness or stupidity. Since people with vaccines are also being affected, these views are not well placed, in my opinion. I would rather think for myself than to be told how to live my life by a political entity that does not follow the same rules as are being demanded of the citizens.

I am sure that this opinion was written by someone who felt sorry for the poor looters in the racially-charged riots of the last couple of years instead of the people who are affected daily by bias and scorn. We are becoming a country that treats elected officials as gods and forgets about the people putting their lives on the line for us every day. This seems backwards to me. We should be looking for commonalities and not differences if this country is to become great again.

Blake Roys

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0