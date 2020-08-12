Letter: An exceptional failure

A partial review of President Donald Trump’s record discloses that he believes Vladimir Putin, "loves" Kim Jong Un and praises autocrats worldwide. Among many implausible actions, he has alienated allies, encouraged adversaries, weakened or severed valuable foreign relationships and disparaged our intelligence community.

Trump has sworn to protect our democratic system but seems actively trying to sabotage it. He and his minions attack the machinery of our democracy by undermining the profoundly important decennial Census count. They plan to unconstitutionally exclude certain residents and terminate the count short of completion. In addition, they’re discrediting our election process, aided in part by handcuffing our postal service.

Trump’s blather about mail-in ballots being greatly susceptible to fraud is disgraceful. For years, many states have used mail-in (absentee) balloting unblemished by fraudulent practices. Especially now, in the midst of our coronavirus battle, that mail-in flexibility is essential to assure safe access for many voters.

Donald Trump has shown no aptitude for good governance, he rejects transparency and exploits his office for personal gain at taxpayer expense. He tunes out bad news, refuses to take responsibility, disbelieves science and has proved totally incapable of leadership in battling a deadly viral pandemic.