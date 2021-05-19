Letter: An idea

To those questioning the effectiveness of masks, I respectfully recommend that the next time you or your loved one needs surgery (God forbid), that you insist the physicians and surgical team do not wear masks. They're useless, after all, so let's contribute to their comfort.
Anecdotally, I have realized that wearing a mask has been highly successful in reducing the number of times I touch my face. Dr. William Sawyer, founder of the Henry the Hand campaign (which started years before COVID-19 to reduce the spread of infectious disease), is an excellent resource.
Please see https://henrythehand.com.
Sue Ickes
East Moline