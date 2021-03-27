Letter: An idea

Ed Tibbetts' (March 19) column titled "The Real Winners" highlighted the 7,000 Quad-City kids who will benefit from the American Rescue Plan. But something else caught my eye.
Sen. Joni Ernst voted against the plan. She said she heard from some Iowans who wondered what they would do with their $1,400 checks. Well, here's an idea: If you don't need the money that you were allotted through this legislation, then give it to someone who does! The number of agencies in the Quad-City area that serve the less fortunate would gladly receive a donation. Think of it as being able to put your tax dollars exactly where you want.
Libbet Brooke
Davenport