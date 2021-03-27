Letter: An idea

Sen. Joni Ernst voted against the plan. She said she heard from some Iowans who wondered what they would do with their $1,400 checks. Well, here's an idea: If you don't need the money that you were allotted through this legislation, then give it to someone who does! The number of agencies in the Quad-City area that serve the less fortunate would gladly receive a donation. Think of it as being able to put your tax dollars exactly where you want.