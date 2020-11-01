Letter: An idealist

This is an open letter addressed to all the folks running for office on both sides of the river who are putting out all of the negative or attack advertisements. You all claim you care about the people whose votes you are hoping to get. Yet, why do you persist in the continuous negative advertising?

Everyone I talk to — friends, folks from my church, relatives — all are united in their disgust with the flood of negative ads. I believe it makes people more suspicious and wary of all politicians. It adds to the sad state of polarization we now see. And that is tragic. We need good people to run for office, we need good people to be our leaders. But when you degrade and belittle and stretch the truth about your opponent, it puts all of you under a cloud.

Maybe I am an idealist, but I believe if you just concentrated on telling us voters what you believe in and what policies you want to pursue, that would be what we want to see. Sadly, I will be surprised to see any politician respond to this letter.

Randy Slusser

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0