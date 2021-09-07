Letter: An illogical mess

Hope for America to make a peaceful transition back to a strong constitutional republic requires holding fraud-free fair elections.
We must elect politicians:
Who are not corrupt cowards enslaved by the bribes/threats of corporate America (in obedience to the Chinese Communist Party).
Who will work diligently to prevent America’s unelected woke bureaucrats and military policy makers from implementing America’s destruction (woke equals stupidity and anti-Americanism). And who understand keeping peace means being strong militarily, with resolve.
Who will insist those politicians who bring forth climate change resolutions, such as at the Davenport City Council, present data defining what lifestyle changes, and what the specific dollar costs will be required, to satisfy these resolutions — and also present the provable consequences if these resolutions are not implemented.
Who will bring back human dignity and eliminate inhumane suffering and killings, the results of the criminal destruction of our southern border (human trafficking, poisoning of Americans with Chinese fentanyl, the infiltration of Cartel, and MS13 gang wars).
We live in a democracy, but there was no vote in favor of changing the demographics of the United States that is happening as millions of illegals from all over the world flow, unvetted, into America this year, and are being distributed throughout the country.
Who will fight terrorism that will be peaking in the months and years ahead, worldwide, and on American soil, as a result of the catastrophic American defeat/surrender/withdrawal in Afghanistan.
I pray fervently for God’s guidance to help us work through this illogical mess.
John R. Horn
Davenport