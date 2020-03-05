Letter: An immigration proposal

We are all descendants of immigrants so when we denigrate immigrants we are denigrating ourselves.

The majority of citizens of the United States received that designation simply because of where they were born, which makes us fortunate not privileged.

Current undocumented residents should be given resident worker status as long as they are paying taxes and have no felony convictions and less than three misdemeanor convictions. Immigration convictions would not be included. Unpaid home childcare or home nursing care would satisfy the tax requirement. The resident worker permit would allow legal hiring, the ability to apply for driver's licenses, entering into contracts, starting the citizenship process and registering to vote and the vote.

The immigration process should not last more than two months, should be done in the United States and should consist of checks for communicable diseases, criminal convictions, standard inoculations and sponsors to receive the immigrants.

We should expand immigration review staffing and verification procedures to handle the load. We should also create enough safe temporary housing for all individuals and families undergoing immigration review.