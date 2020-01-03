Letter: An important choice

The strong U.S. economy is the envy of the world. November saw job gains of 266,000 and September and October figures were both revised upwards. Overall unemployment (3.5%), unemployment among black men (5.1%) and teens (12%) are all at 50-year lows. Seven million jobs have been created since 2017.

Wages are up over 3% from a year ago and combined with low inflation and savings from the Republican tax reform, people have more money to save or spend (holiday retail spending is up by 16% over last year).

The U.S. in the only country in the 35-nation OECD (developed nations) to have a gross domestic product of more than 2% in 2019. The Trump administration is the first and only administration to confront unfair trade practices of other nations to help protect American businesses and jobs.

Contrast this performance with the tepid post-recession recovery of the Obama administration. Even worse, the current Democratic candidates for president want to reintroduce and expand anti-business regulations, high taxes and profligate spending. They are promising to spend tens of trillions of dollars on programs that the taxpayers don’t want and can’t afford.

We are all facing an important choice in 2020, and it’s pretty clear to me who can better manage the economy (hint: it isn’t comrade Bernie and friends).