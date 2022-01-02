Letter: An inconvenient truth

Once again, if a lie (or alternate fact) is repeated often enough, some people will begin to believe it. In his letter on Dec. 17, Michael Howcroft wrote that the Biden administration is responsible for much of the current inflation woes affecting our economy. He cites increased government spending, stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits.
Unfortunately for him and others, he fails to remember that two of the stimulus payments were authorized by the previous president and the Republican-controlled Senate. Only the third payment was issued during the Biden administration. And "On March 18, 2020, President Trump signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provided additional flexibility for state unemployment insurance agencies and additional administrative funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law on March 27. It expands states’ ability to provide unemployment insurance for many workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including for workers who are not ordinarily eligible for unemployment benefits." (quoted from the U.S. Department of Labor website.)
Oops! How inconvenient is that truth?
I agree that prices are up and I, as well as others, agree that supply chain issues are behind a significant proportion of the rising CPI. But let's not blame the current administration for all our woes when the real truth is out there.
Mike Knock
Rock Island