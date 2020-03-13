Letter: An incredible opportunity

Of course, it makes no sense for Rock Island County to demolish its historic (1896) courthouse. And, they want to spend $1 million or more of your money to tear it down.

There are attractive federal (20%) and state (25%) tax incentives available for renovation – historic credits championed by President Reagan and Illinois State Rep. Mike Halpin, respectively. The project would not require any spending by the county – or the City of Rock Island.

Most recently, the federal government has issued a request for proposals for a federal courthouse in Rock Island. Obviously, the historic courthouse is the most ideal location – and the most affordable.

But the county refuses to explore even that incredible opportunity. The "demolition movement" is led most ardently by Chairman Richard Brunk, State’s Attorney Dora Villareal and Kai Swanson.

Together, they are blocking their colleagues from even considering the renovation of the historic courthouse for such a sensible federal purpose.

The good news is that Brunk, Villareal and Swanson are facing a primary election on Tuesday.

