Letter: An insidious scheme

It's becoming more and more clear that President Trump did something that is very wrong, and it wasn't just a phone call. It was a months-long evil scheme to cheat in the 2020 election. It was a scheme so insidious that it even involved the threatening of a respected ambassador and the smearing of her reputation.

After getting caught, the president announced that he would totally block Congress from getting anything. No president can do that. It's their job to have oversight; without it, we would be ruled by a king. If the Republicans want to vote to keep him in office after witnesses and documents have been presented at the Senate trial, that is their choice. But without these first-hand witnesses and documents that the accused has blocked to hide his evil, it will have been no trial at all.