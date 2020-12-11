Letter: An inspiration

In this season of giving thanks, I would like to express my profound gratitude for the support the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center receives from our community.

On November 20-22, we hosted our 31st annual Thanksgiving dinner.

In this "unprecedented" year, we realized that the need for a warm meal and cheer during the holidays was greater than ever. So we swung for the fences. In 2019, we served 2,000 dinners; this year we served 3,000.

This includes more than 1,000 meals served via drive-through – which we had never done before. This includes doing more with fewer volunteers – not because the offers to help weren’t there, but because we wanted to keep all of our volunteers spaced apart and safe.

I feel inspired when I think about it.

This week we are wrapping gifts for more than 500 children and preparing care packages for more than 200 families.

None of this is possible without financial contributions from businesses, foundations and community members, as well as many dedicated volunteers. We continue to be blown away by the generosity we receive, and it is our honor to pass it along to our friends and neighbors in need.