 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: An inspiration
topical

Letter: An inspiration

{{featured_button_text}}

In this season of giving thanks, I would like to express my profound gratitude for the support the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center receives from our community.

On November 20-22, we hosted our 31st annual Thanksgiving dinner.

In this "unprecedented" year, we realized that the need for a warm meal and cheer during the holidays was greater than ever. So we swung for the fences. In 2019, we served 2,000 dinners; this year we served 3,000.

This includes more than 1,000 meals served via drive-through – which we had never done before. This includes doing more with fewer volunteers – not because the offers to help weren’t there, but because we wanted to keep all of our volunteers spaced apart and safe.

I feel inspired when I think about it.

This week we are wrapping gifts for more than 500 children and preparing care packages for more than 200 families.

None of this is possible without financial contributions from businesses, foundations and community members, as well as many dedicated volunteers. We continue to be blown away by the generosity we receive, and it is our honor to pass it along to our friends and neighbors in need.

Gerald Jones

Executive Director

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Masks work

Wearing a mask has become of symbol of human decency and protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are known to protect citizens from contr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News