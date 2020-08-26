Letter: An investigation is needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowans recently learned of inaccuracies in the reports of the incidence of COVID-19 throughout our state, revelations that were first initiated by a nurse practitioner and user of the data in Iowa City.

The manner in which these data were handled, the subsequent cover-up of the errors and complicity of the state medical director and the governor of this state should outrage each and every citizen affected by the misreporting. The refusal of the state medical director to immediately acknowledge and reveal errors in programming represents the highest level of malfeasance in the office to which she has been entrusted. That the governor was aware, yet also hid these revelations represents a serious breach of ethics and fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of this state.

An immediate, third-party investigation should be launched, one involving data analysts from the CDC in order that accuracy be assured and trust restored in the data management. The state medical director, Caitlin Pedati, must resign. A legislative investigation of the incident is warranted with a full report to the public. New measures ensuring total transparency of data management, from collection, to verification, to methods of reporting must be developed and implemented.