Letter: An irrational fear

In this newspaper, Marc Thiessen recently made a one dimensional comparison of the health care in our country to the universal healthcare in Italy and the United Kingdom, citing our greater per population availability of critical care equipment as evidence of our superiority.

In another comparison, the UK has an average longevity of 81.4 years, Italy’s is 82.2 ours is 79.8. The UK’s and Italy’s infant mortality rate is 2.9/1,000 births and ours is 5.6/1,000. Converted to dollars their costs per person are $4,246 in the UK, $3,542 in Italy, and $10,209 here. Our medical costs are higher and outcomes are also worse than most other countries with universal healthcare.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, administrative costs in Medicare, our only universal healthcare program, are about 2 percent of operating expenditures. Under “Obamacare”, our feeble attempt to provide universal health care, profit-driven insurers, who like drug companies spend a lot on advertising, had difficulty holding overhead costs to the required 20%. Many applied for waivers or dropped out.

Perhaps it is time to put aside our irrational fear of government-sponsored universal healthcare. We can implement it in a way that meets our needs and looks out for our 30 million without insurance (2018 data, up by 2 million since 2016).