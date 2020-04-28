Letter: An irrational fear

Letter: An irrational fear

{{featured_button_text}}

In this newspaper, Marc Thiessen recently made a one dimensional comparison of the health care in our country to the universal healthcare in Italy and the United Kingdom, citing our greater per population availability of critical care equipment as evidence of our superiority.

In another comparison, the UK has an average longevity of 81.4 years, Italy’s is 82.2 ours is 79.8. The UK’s and Italy’s infant mortality rate is 2.9/1,000 births and ours is 5.6/1,000. Converted to dollars their costs per person are $4,246 in the UK, $3,542 in Italy, and $10,209 here. Our medical costs are higher and outcomes are also worse than most other countries with universal healthcare.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, administrative costs in Medicare, our only universal healthcare program, are about 2 percent of operating expenditures. Under “Obamacare”, our feeble attempt to provide universal health care, profit-driven insurers, who like drug companies spend a lot on advertising, had difficulty holding overhead costs to the required 20%. Many applied for waivers or dropped out.

Perhaps it is time to put aside our irrational fear of government-sponsored universal healthcare. We can implement it in a way that meets our needs and looks out for our 30 million without insurance (2018 data, up by 2 million since 2016).

As a politically moderate voter and admirer of President Dwight Eisenhower, I am reminded how he attempted to implement universal healthcare and was stopped by AMA lobbying. I believe our country’s healthcare would be a lot better today had he prevailed.

William Sedlacek

Eldridge

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump's lies

As someone who spent well over 30 years working in a prison chock full of convicted felons, you would have thought that I would have a long list of dishonest people to put forth as the worst prevaricators I’ve ever seen. Not even close, the biggest liar that I’ve ever seen in my life is the current occupant of the White House.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News