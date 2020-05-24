Letter: An oasis of serenity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some issues are so large that it’s hard for us as individuals to lasso. The COVID-19 pandemic, world poverty and myriad levels of intolerance are problems that all of us can impact in small collective ways; however, a small financial transaction between two individuals that affects the spirit of our community is certainly within our grasp.

With the sale of Gildea’s Pocket Park in the East Village to John Wisor another vestige of what the East Village was about is disappearing.

Replacing it with an expanded commercial liquor establishment will certainly attract more paying customers to Village business owners, but at what cost? The tranquil space on a busy street gave many of us a place to sit and talk or just reflect.

We went there last Sunday to find the majority of trees hacked off and plastic bags of refuse taking their place. Dottie Gildea and her husband were fondly remembered doctors in our community for many years, and she adamantly wanted to keep this park as it was.