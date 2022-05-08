Letter:An objective argument for gun control

The Second Amendment, passed into law by Congress in 1791, is by far the most misinterpreted and controversial amendment in the Constitution. Clearly, the amendment was intended to allow the existence of a citizen-led militia in order to defend their towns, homes and families from an enemy attack. There is nothing specifically contained in the Second Amendment guaranteeing an individual the right to own or carry a gun.

Today, over two hundred years later, the United States ranks No. 1 in the world in gun-related deaths. People carry guns down the streets without required permits. Others purchase automatic weapons at gun outlets and walk into theaters, concerts and schools, mass murdering dozens of innocent victims. As of 2021 more than 81.4 million Americans owned guns.

The single biggest reason behind Americans’ validation for owning a gun is the Second Amendment. They look only at the words “The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” and fail to grasp the intended meaning of the amendment. Groups such as the NRA would have us believe guns don’t kill people, people kill people. When in fact the truth is people with guns kill people.

Gun control can only become a reality when we agree that the average U.S. citizen no longer needs to carry a gun. And that automatic and semi-automatic weapons need to be banned from private ownership.

Patrick Triplett

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0