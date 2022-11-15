Letter: An open letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley

Well, congratulations on your election, Chuck. You have firmly established yourself as a career politician. But unless you plan to run again in 2028, should you be so lucky to be alive, you now have to decide what will be your legacy. Will it be as a leader of courage and vision, a man of values? Or will it be an icon of the Republican party of Trump?

Now you have nothing to lose. Can you stand up to Trump, the narcissistic aspiring dictator, or will you opt for a lesser legacy of loyalty to your party however it leans? This would be an easy decision for me, a decade and a half younger than you. Too busy campaigning to think about your legacy? Now it's time. Time to decide if you want to be remembered as a career politician with no principles, or someone with values who is willing to stand up and express them. I am pessimistic. I expect that when you do finally face the inevitable, you will retire and let the Republican legislature in Iowa name your replacement. Because you are not a leader or a statesman. You are a career politician. That wasn't your choice as a younger man. But you have been corrupted by power and the ultimate loyalty to your party. Great legacy, indeed.