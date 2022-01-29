Letter: An opportunity

The "Iowa Press" program on child care on Jan. 21, also available at pbs.org, was very informative. Many aspects of the current situation in Iowa childcare were discussed. This issue is well known for its effect on our nation’s labor shortage. At the same time, the childcare industry is having difficulty maintaining qualified teachers because of the lack of benefit and inability to pay them adequate salaries, while keeping tuition affordable to families.
Physical space located near families, outfitting for quality learning, and qualified teachers with proper teacher/pupil ratio are all costs across the state. Teachers leaving childcare for better conditions and salaries is a major obstacle to sustaining quality care/learning, both of which are so important in preparing for K-12 schooling. The cost for this is extremely difficult to bear while keeping family costs affordable.
The State of Iowa could make available benefits for retirement and healthcare through the IPERS program to early childcare teachers. Surely that would provide more stability in the childcare workforce. Already available to local school boards and community governments, it would seem a logical step for Iowa to take.
The Congress is considering childcare legislation to ease this problem for young families. The child tax credit is also being considered for extension to provide relief from childcare and other costs.
It’s a non-partisan opportunity to bring a solution for our young families. Could Gov. Kim Reynolds work through Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for a solution? What an opportunity!
Dick Koos
Davenport