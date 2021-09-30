 Skip to main content
Letter: An overlooked crisis
topical

An article in the respected New England Journal of Medicine calls attention to an overlooked aspect of the Covid virus pandemic. It’s the fact that 10% to 30% of those who contract Covid experience long-term and often debilitating symptoms lasting months or even years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that we may see over 15 million cases of "long-haul Covid," which will challenge our health care system and our economic recovery.

The article urges a national health policy action and response to address this crisis. The first and most important step, of course, is prevention of the disease. This means increasing vaccinations. If you are vaccinated, you are protected against infection, and so also against possible long-term symptoms. Vaccine resistors not only endanger their own health and the health of others, but they may also risk these serious long-term consequences.

Debra Sperry

Long Grove

