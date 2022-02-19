Letter: An overreach

Electric vehicles may be a good fit for many of today's transportation needs, but they certainly are not as clean as you are lead to believe. Making batteries for vehicles, just like gasoline, takes raw materials that need to be extracted from the ground, not a clean process.

Disposal of batteries is another concern. To top it off our leaders in Washington have decided to foot the bill for charging stations; why not have the folks that produce the vehicles foot the bill as they are the ones making money from selling them. Another broad overreach when our leaders tell us we need to go electric.