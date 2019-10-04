Trump derangement syndrome is thriving in the Quad Cities. Nothing proves this better than the Associated Press hit piece in the Quad City Times, "Closer look at new allegations."
Justice Brett Kavanaugh was vetted twice by the FBI. When President Bush nominated him to the U. S. Court of Appeals, his nomination stalled in the Senate for nearly three years, because Democratic senators accused him of being too conservative.
A year after Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations fell apart because there were no witnesses, and she couldn’t remember even the most critical details, along comes a classmate who "witnessed" a despicable act upon a female student by Brett Kavanaugh decades ago.
This "witness" is Max Stier, who worked for the law firm representing President Bill Clinton in the investigation of his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, while Kavanaugh worked for independent counsel Kenneth Starr.
The victim says it never happened. So how did a rumor get to print? This story gained traction for one reason. If President Trump gets another chance to nominate a Supreme Court judge, the Democrats are coming after you. Who in their right mind wants to go through that?
Democrats in Congress and those running for the presidency were calling for Mr. Kavanaugh’s impeachment based upon a rumor. The same people are calling for the impeachment of the president based upon rumors.
These people are cheering late term abortion and infanticide, health care for illegal immigrants and the confiscation of firearms from law-abiding citizens.
Linda Dudgeon
Bettendorf