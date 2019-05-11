After reading Don Erbst’s letter on May 8th, I would like to thank you for letting your readers see how members of the Cult of Trump twist reality to fit their opinions. It was telling that Mr. Erbst used a quote from the Russian revolutionary, Vladimir Lenin.
We are not going to change the minds of Trump’s loyal followers because they are so brainwashed by the Hannity/Limbaugh type of conservative media. We can always count on the same reasons for their discontent. Words like 'far-left,' 'media bias,' Obama and Hillary Clinton are frequently used to express their perceived victimization.
Trump’s followers are unable to discuss the uncomfortable reality the country faces at this time in our history. We are under attack by foreign adversaries who would like nothing less than total destruction of our democratic way of life. The Republican Party is a willing or unwilling partner in this destruction. The Republicans in Congress are unwilling to do the hard work of protecting our voting systems from interference for the upcoming election in 2020. This is where the Republicans need to focus their energies. I certainly understand the hesitancy of Republicans to acknowledge Russian interference in the 2016 election, as it would call into question the legitimacy of the Trump presidency.
The distraction that Mr. Erbst’s thoughts provide will not solve the problems we face. To paraphrase Shakespeare, "I would challenge you to a battle of facts, but I see you are unarmed."
Faith Endresen
Davenport