Letter: An unconstitutional president

When a person first applies for a driver’s license, they are expected to study, memorize, and properly apply the Rules of the Road from that day forward. Is it not reasonable to demand that a candidate for the U.S. Presidency understand the root concepts of separation of church and state; the function of the electoral college, as flawed as it may be; the Emoluments Clause; appropriate social behavior befitting a nation’s leader; the idea and practice of “the balance of power;” the reason for a cabinet and advisors to help illuminate fact-from-fiction for the good of the country, and even the prescribed duties of the vice president?

If the 1/6 Committee meetings have a farcical tinge, it’s not the committee nor the interviewees that are to blame. It’s the unconstitutional insanity of the data they’re sharing with the American people.

Leslie Bell

Davenport

