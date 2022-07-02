Letter: An unconstitutional president

When a person first applies for a driver’s license, they are expected to study, memorize, and properly apply the Rules of the Road from that day forward. Is it not reasonable to demand that a candidate for the U.S. Presidency understand the root concepts of separation of church and state; the function of the electoral college, as flawed as it may be; the Emoluments Clause; appropriate social behavior befitting a nation’s leader; the idea and practice of “the balance of power;” the reason for a cabinet and advisors to help illuminate fact-from-fiction for the good of the country, and even the prescribed duties of the vice president?