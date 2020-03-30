Letter: An unconventional war

I hope President Trump has realized that the coronavirus pandemic is not a Democratic hoax, and it's far from being under control. He has mostly been a source of misinformation and lies. He should self-isolate and let the health experts do the talking.

Trump called this battle against coronavirus a war. Let's treat it as such and use funds in the Defense Department. It's not a shooting and bombing kind of war, but I think much of the money that gets poured into the military-industrial complex should be diverted to this unconventional war. We don't need more tanks and guns.

The money that is already there should be used for defense and support of the American people.

I'd like this to be considered instead of appropriating trillions of new dollars adding to the national debt. This is the time for our government to really be of and for the people.

Mary Noel

Bettendorf

