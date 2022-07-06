 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: And they said nothing

Letters logo

As the January 6 hearings have revealed, you were duped, Trump is a fraud. He made a fool of himself and tried to make fools out of all the people he tried to fool. The whole election fraud was a myth, a made up story. Republican legislatures' silence of this fraud is what caused the attack on the Capitol and the attempted overthrow of our government.

These Republican legislatures either think this is what a politician does and this is the way to play the political rules, where any way to cling to power is acceptable, or they did not know it was a myth, believed the lie and were ignorant of the facts. In any case, why did not these, our Republican leaders, acknowledge it was a lie and inform the public not to believe the lie? Were they really too ignorant to know where to look for reliable answers to what was happening, were they so simple-minded they believe anything? They are guilty of the attempted overthrow of the government just as a person is guilty as an accomplice to a murder if they could stop it but did nothing. They were disloyal to our country for political gain from the enemies of our government, our people, and our Constitution. They disgraced the oath they took to defend, bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. They will live with that disgrace forever.

People are also reading…

Joel Wells

Iowa City

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What about Hunter's laptop?

Letter: What about Hunter's laptop?

"Shameful” and “repulsive” were how former Attorney General William Barr recently described the coordinated efforts of mainstream and social m…

Letter: Beware fireworks

Letter: Beware fireworks

Fireworks are an essential part of the Fourth of July holiday for many. However, fireworks are dangerous explosives. The Illinois Insurance As…

Letter: SCOTUS ruling is shameful

Letter: SCOTUS ruling is shameful

Shame on this nation. Shame on this country for taking away the inalienable rights of your mothers, your daughters, your sisters, your uterus-…

Letter: A party of grievance

Letter: A party of grievance

What are Republicans for? We know what they are against — anything Democrats favor. But what are they for? The evidence suggests they are for …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News