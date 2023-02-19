I'm sure there are many anecdotes about what a nice guy Bill Wundram was by those who actually knew him, but I'd like to share one of my own.

I wrote a letter to the editor years ago to the Quad-City Times that Mr. Wundrum liked. He liked it so much that he said, "I wish I could write like that." I thought to myself, sure you do and thanks, but that would be like Ted Williams telling some low A minor league player that he wished he could hit like him.

I've always liked Malcolm Forbes' quote that "you can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him."

Jim Vize

Moline