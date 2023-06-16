Who’s got the monkey?

Anheuser-Busch’s reputation has been taking a beating recently, primarily due to the marketing decision to feature Dylan Mulvaney as a promoter of Bud Light.

This is disconcerting to most Christians because the Human Rights Campaign is the most vocal advocate of the Equality Act, which is the most anti-Christian piece of legislation ever considered by the US Congress.

The Equality Act offers the following: taxpayer funded abortions; force doctors and hospitals to perform abortions; mandate that doctors perform life-altering gender transitions; shut down Christian-based foster care and adoption agencies; mandate that schools fully embrace some children’s gender identity; impose changes on school curricula; force all schools to be co-ed; strip religious institutions of their tax-exempt status and force usage of preferred pronouns.

If Anheuser-Busch were to make an announcement that it will no longer align itself with any activist organization—be it conservative or liberal, it would not only get this monkey off its back but also it would encourage all corporations to get back to what they do best: selling their products or services without taking sides on divisive political and social issues.

Mike Steffen

Moline