Letter: Animals feel pain

I saw on the news about that poor pit bull that was abused and neglected. Tears filled my eyes. The only good thing that came out of it was a good Samaritan who didn't let that poor dog die in the cold.
Thank you to King Harvest for trying to save that dog. I feel laws should be more strict. An animal feels pain, just as humans do.
You have free articles remaining.
I hope whoever did this is found and convicted. If you own a pet, love and cherish them dearly. I know I will. Rest in peace, sweet Emmanuel.
Angie Rohwer
Davenport