Letter: Annoyed

I read two equally ridiculous letters to the editor in this newspaper, both on the same page and both on Christmas Eve, when all I wanted to do was wrap presents, drink my cocoa and not be annoyed by liberals.

The first one was by Carol Wilford, who equated Joe Manchin with Benedict Arnold. She said that since he hangs out with Republicans all the time, he may as well become one. I don't know how she knows who he hangs out with, but I agree with her on one thing. Even though he's a Democrat, sometimes old Benedict appears to have some brains and should switch parties.

The other brilliantly written and well-thought-out piece was by John A. Rogers, who said that he doesn't like pictures of families brandishing their "assault rifles" on Christmas cards. He said that these right-wing zealots never stepped foot on a military base, much less served in the military like he did. Well, I was in the military and blew some jackrabbits to smithereens from a C-130. He's right about the damage an M-16 can do.