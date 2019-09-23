Professor Jerry Schnoor's editorial in the Quad-City Times (Sept. 17) is another useless attempt at trying to scare Americans into "fixing" the global climate change emergency without providing some sort of valid solution.
Today, America uses 10 million megawatt-hours of electricity per day. A typical wind generator produces two megawatt-hours per day. Let’s say we use wind generators to replace all our fossil fuel generating stations, that requires five million wind generators operating 24 hours per day for 365 days per year. And don't forget, the wind doesn't always blow hard enough to keep all five million windmills running. Batteries, you say! I'll say that our battery technology in this type of application is terrible. Simply not practical.
Let’s combined wind with solar energy. Current solar panel technology requires 6,000 acres of panels to produce 560 megawatt-hours of electricity (the average size of a fossil fuel power plant). If we assume that we will use 50% of our power generation from windmills and 50% from solar panels, we end up with only 2.5 million wind generators and 10,625 square miles of solar panels.
We as Americans need to be aware of the magnitude of the problem. There are no easy solutions. We can sign all the treaties in the world, but that won't solve the problem. We can read articles like this and wring our hands, but that won't solve the problem. We need practical, long-term, rational solutions.
Professor Schnoor is empty of solutions, but full of hyperbole.
Jerome C. Nathan
Bettendorf