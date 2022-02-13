 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Answer the questions

Letters to the editor

No one in this community has more integrity, honesty and pure motives than Ann Schwickerath of Project Renewal. She and her organization provide exactly the type of neighborhood presence, youth outreach and family services that we need to address youth crime and juvenile delinquency.

That is why her opinion piece in the Quad-City Times ("Don’t put a price on youth," Feb. 10) caught my attention. Ann exposes many questions that go un-answered by the Scott County Board of Supervisors in their pursuit of a new juvenile detention facility.

I would ask our elected county officials to answer her questions and address her concerns as honestly, openly and publicly as Ann has raised them.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport

