Letter: Answers needed

Our local Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad Cities (JJCQC) has asked questions that need answers.

After spending $30 million on jails and detention centers so far, should we spend an additional $38 million more over the coming decades? A previous governor closed many of Iowa's mental health facilities, leaving the unqualified sheriff's staff to deal with mental health issues in jails.

We know our federal, state and local entities may not address the coalition's questions, but the community can.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We could increase diversity by having corporations — for instance Deere, Genesis, Trinity — pair with Habitat for Humanity and other entities to redevelop vacant and blighted properties into affordable housing.

Low income areas throughout Davenport could be sprinkled with parks, soccer fields, as well as Genesis Convenient Care walk-in clinics. The City of Davenport could assist by issuing 15-year bonds like those used to finance improvements at the new Kraft Heinz plant.

Surely this could be done.

Don Wagschal

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0