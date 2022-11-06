Letter: Answers to gun questions are not easy

As the election draws near some ideas some politicians have on guns that will help solve the problems are almost laughable to me.

When has a gun hurt anybody by itself. If guns are the problem, how many shootings have occurred at gun shows?

There are several hundred guns in a small space. Has there ever been a shooting at a gun show? Why not? Why?

Most gun show attendees are responsible law-abiding citizens. Not criminals or repeat offenders, are on parole or early release or low bail with little or no supervision or restrictions.

People that don't care if it is one, ten or a hundred laws they break to do what they want.

Which group do some politicians making things more difficult for? How will that help.

The answers are not easy, simple, cheap, or political talking points.

I am a NKA member, but do not agree with all of their ideas, and an Illinois National Guard Veteran.

Ken Frisk

Atkinson