Is there rampant bias by our print and broadcast media when it comes to covering President Donald Trump? Does coverage of Trump slant negative, while good news is rarely seen?
Citizens who wish to push back against bias can write letters of protest, but not all letters make it into print.
Almost two years into his term as president, Donald Trump faces a daily barrage of criticism leveled at him from most media platforms. Criticism is part of holding high office — people get that. But journalists not reporting or burying positive news cause citizens to not recognize or trust our constitutionally protected press.
Accomplishments stemming from Trump’s actions are numerous, but letters like this have word limitations, thus an incomplete mention will have to suffice.
The economy under Trump has exploded to record levels, unemployment is at record lows. The stock market is in positive territory never before reached and consumer optimism show gains in the retail arena. The renegotiation of bad trade deals is beginning to produce positive results bringing manufacturing jobs back home. And tax cuts are bringing more revenue into the federal treasury. Taxes go down, revenue goes up.
A consumer of mainstream media has to look far and wide to see any of the above mentioned good news appear in newspaper main news sections, or on op-ed pages. Broadcast media is no better. Simply put, that is a disservice to the public.
Jeffrey Rice
Rock Island