Letter: Anti-union supervisors

The Scott County Republican supervisors are trying to rewrite history. Supervisors Tony Knobbe, Ken Beck, and John Maxwell refused to proclaim September as Union Appreciation Month. Maxwell wanted to amend the proclamation to say "all labor," including non-union labor.
It was unionists that fought for the 8-hour work day, overtime pay, the right to unionize, better working conditions, among many other worker rights. Some lost their lives in the fight for these rights, and many lost their livelihood.
The Labor Day celebration was initially started by trade unionists. It was union labor that asked for the day to be celebrated by their respective state’s leadership, and eventually it was made a national holiday by President Grover Cleveland. When the day became a national holiday, only federal employees were given the day off. Union leadership, once more challenged private industry and successfully won for the day off for their membership.
Thankfully, Democratic supervisors Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer stood strong and refused to change the proclamation. Knobbe removed the proclamation from the agenda, saying it was local unionists who disparaged "his friend," John Maxwell during a previous protest. What a snowflake response from Knobbe; someone’s feelings are hurt? It smacks of the "boys club" mentality.
It is widely known that the Republicans throughout the state don’t support union labor and they get their marching orders from the governor. It wasn’t "all labor" that made worker’s rights many of us enjoy.
Susan Stoefen
New Liberty