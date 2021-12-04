Letter: Anything is possible

On behalf of John Deere, I want to personally thank our Moline and Bettendorf mayors and the dedicated members of this community for their vital role in making the Quad Cities region stronger and better positioned for the future. The opening of the new I-74 bridge stands as a powerful testament to what can be achieved when we work together.
Even more, it stands as an inspiring symbol for what we can achieve in the future. If we can build this bridge, we can find ways to provide equitable access to the resources and opportunities all Quad Citians need to prosper. If we can build this bridge, we can accelerate our progress in becoming a global center for technology and manufacturing. If we can build this bridge, anything is possible when we do it together.
Once again, thank you for investing your time, talents, and resources, not only to build the bridge but also to create an asset with the promise of enriching the lives of every Quad Citian.
John C. May
Chief Executive Officer, Deere & Co.
Moline