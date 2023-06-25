According to a recent report in the Guardian: Over two years following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, approximately 12 million American adults (4.4% of the adult population) believe violence is justified to restore Donald Trump’s presidency.

While not shocking, this number is sobering and should be taken very seriously. It's not what pundits typically label an inflection point in history; rather, it's a perilous moment, requiring us to unify and transcend our political silos in order to prevent the demise of democracy. I hate to sound like an alarmist but we may be circling the drain.

To stand by, play the usual frustrating partisan political games and do nothing means acquiescing to the right wing extremists, allowing them to dominate our nation’s discourse and in so doing take down the government as we merely look on in disbelief, no longer able to do anything. I am not crying wolf. There is ample historical evidence describing the dangerous consequences of what could happen if we remain on the current apathetic path.

One partial solution might be to begin a serious national conversation about domestic terrorism, discovering how to recognize it and how to stop it—just as we successfully did after 9/11. That, it seems to me, would help begin to address the cause of the problem. But one thing is abundantly certain: the status quo is not a viable option.

Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D.

Austin, Texas

grew up in Davenport