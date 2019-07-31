I was appalled when I read in the Quad-City Times that the U.S. has resumed capital punishment for federal offenders on death row.
In the past 56 years, only three men in federal prisons sentenced to death have been executed. Now, Attorney General William Barr has ordered the execution of five federal death row offenders. This is actually 12.6 percent of the total number on federal death row today. And, to top this, President Trump is all in favor of resuming death row executions in federal and state prisons.
Early 21st century records show that only four countries execute more people than the United States, and these are China, Iran, North Korea and Yemen.
I would say the U.S. is a member of a pretty nasty club. I haven’t heard or read about the five to be executed, and I won’t be surprised if at least four and maybe all are African-American and/or penniless. Racism?
Executions do not bring about closure or peace for most families and friends of the victim. As reported by so many family members, forgiveness does.
My prayer is that the death penalty will not be reinstated in Iowa as has been debated by our legislators, and that capital punishment will be abolished in these great United States, sooner rather than later.
Dolores Schuh,
Congregation of the Humility of Mary
Davenport