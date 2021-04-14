Letter: Appalling

Governor Kim Reynolds, the fact that you refused to even try to find homes and care for migrant children is appalling. Additionally, for you to say that this "is the president’s problem" is morally bankrupt. When Trump brought up a similar issue in 2019, you were all in.

Do you really think that a 3-year-old who has traveled hundreds of miles and has been dropped 15 feet to the ground from the top of the border wall by a coyote in the dark of night understands a "strict vetting plan"? These children are traumatized by a journey fraught with danger after leaving a home country that was unsafe and uncaring.

Since you posture yourself as a Christian, please reread Matthew 25:40. "Verily I say unto you, in as much as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me."

Let us respond like true Americans and help find a solution to a problem rather that posturing for some political gain. Do the right thing for these children and for Iowa. America needs leadership, not partisan politicians.

William Lillis

Long Grove

