Letter: Applauding Moline's water stations

The Sisters of St. Benedict at St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island are delighted to read of the recent decision of the Moline City Council to fund the establishment of water bottle refill stations in many of our local parks! We salute community leaders who were involved in this project! It affirms that our community values working together toward creating cleaner streets and parks, a cleaner river, and a cleaner environment. We encourage the public to use these stations and suggest that each of us consider one change that we could make on a personal level to use less single-use plastic. Suggestions and motivation for such action can be found at the Plastic Free July website.

Sister Sandra Brunenn,

OSB and the Creation Care Team of St Mary Monastery

Rock Island

