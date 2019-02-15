I hope this letter is read by all farmers. As a farmer at heart and mind and as a semi-retired agriculture professional, I encourage everyone to think very hard and clearly about those challenging remarks made by Drew Klein, Iowa State Director of Americans for Prosperity, and published in the Quad-City Times on Feb. 12.
I agree with Mr. Klein.
When will farmers raise realistic hell, instead of blindly following "bribed" leadership and/or industry's "purchased truth?"
Think about it, we farmers are also known for common sense, lets apply it now.
Dieter Harle
Davenport