I’d like to express words of appreciation both to the city of Rock Island and to MidAmerican Energy for their exemplary response to the devastating storm that swept through our area on the morning of April 4.

With massive trees felled by 90-plus mph winds - and streets as well as power lines impaired throughout the city - the city and the power company responded exactly the way we would hope in the face of such a crisis.

Kudos to both for a job very well done.

Mark W. Schwiebert

Rock Island