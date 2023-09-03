This letter is written to publicly acknowledge and thank the grounds maintenance crew at Oakdale Memorial Gardens for the exceptional work they do year-round in keeping Oakdale the showplace that it is.

On a personal level, I would like to say how extremely proud I am, and grateful for, the extra attention they take in making the Beiderbecke family plot look so lovely prior to the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival every year.

They are the unsung heroes of Oakdale whose hard work and dedication deserves to be recognized, praised and admired.

Thank you for giving me this opportunity to do so.

Liz Beiderbecke-Hart

Petersburg, Ill.