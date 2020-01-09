Letter: Appreciate law enforcement

January 9th is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It is a special day for the nation to recognize the service of all municipal, county and state officers.

These officers put their lives on the line every day for their communities. They work many shifts in all kinds of weather, every day of the year.

They handle dangerous life-threatening calls, car crashes, domestic violence calls, make arrests, perform traffic enforcement, assist citizens and much more.

Their rewards are few but their desire to serve and protect is paramount.

Every day they are on the job performing the jobs most people would not. They protect us while we sleep and work.

Show your appreciation for law enforcement by wearing blue clothing on Thursday.

Send a card of support to your local police station.

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

Ask children to write letters or draw pictures in support of law enforcement.

In 2018, 167 officers were killed in the line of duty. In 2019, 134 officers made the ultimate sacrifice for our safety.