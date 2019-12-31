Letter: Appreciating firefighters

As the 2019 year ends, the act of thanksgiving becomes extremely important. However, appreciation in our city is not acceptable at all times for those who are city officials. The City of Davenport has approximately 135 firefighters and paramedics, (currently 133) who respond to over 19,000 emergency incidents every year. There are seven different stations in the city running eight engines and three truck companies.

Our city’s firefighters work on a three-day, 24-hour shift rotation, responding to calls including structure fires, emergency medical calls, hazardous materials calls, technical rescues, and citizen assists. Each firefighter goes to work in the morning to help others in every way that they possibly can. With the job they were hired for, they put their lives into many situations that are risk-taking every day.

Several community groups and members feel this line of work is entitled to a thank you or appreciation award. The firefighters cannot accept a thank-you meal, gift, or appreciation over three dollars, according to Iowa's gift law. The firefighters are active in the community every day and are constantly looking for more involvement. If members of the community have the desire to thank these honorable men and women, they should have the right and ability to accept this appreciation.