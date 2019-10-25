Responding to Charles Pierce’s letter to the editor (Oct. 21), in which he questions whether the Quad City Symphony Orchestra advertisement honoring 100 years of Veteran’s Day might have portrayed the image of a Russian soldier.
"Are these the veterans to be honored?" he asks.
Assuming that Mr. Pierce’s identification of the image as a Russian soldier is correct, and acknowledging that Veteran’s Day in the United States is meant to honor American veterans, my question to Mr. Pierce is: Why not honor the role of the Russians?
The Soviet Union’s soldiers and citizens, our allies during World War II, lost upwards of 20 million people in defeating two-thirds of the invading German army.
Had the Eastern Front conquest succeeded, Hitler’s plan might have prevailed. The Allied invasion of Normandy might have been delayed and the war could have dragged on for years.
My point is that Americans have never fully appreciated and honored the enormous sacrifices of the people of the Soviet Union to defeat the Axis powers.
Edmond Blough
Davenport