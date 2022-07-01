Letter: AR-15s, drugs and open borders

The AR-15 is not a military weapon, assault rifle, or automatic rifle; it's a semi-automatic rifle. The AR-15 is named for the company that first developed it, ArmaLite rifle. That said, it does not mean it can't be deadly in the wrong hands and that's why we need strong background checks and still protect the Second Amendment

There is another killer that kills 100,000 a year and you won't see big news flashes about those being killed. Fentanyl is being laced with other drugs and is a major killer. Biden's open borders allow fentanyl to flow into the U.S.A. and that's just one reason we must close the border. Just read a story of a couple coming home to find their 17 year old son slumped over the dinner table dead. If your heart doesn't go out to them your cold.