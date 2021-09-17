Letter: Arbitrary rule

In this environment of COVID, we have to be vigilant and ensure vigilance does not turn to arbitrary rule, especially when it involves the education of our youth. I have a 14-year-old at Davenport West. At least until they were banned from school for coughing and sniffling. Oh, did I mention my child has allergies? Well, I did mention it to the school — every year since they’ve been in the district (10).

This wasn’t the first time they coughed at school. Anyone with seasonal allergies knows the symptoms. The school treated this by mandating the child wear a two-layer homemade cloth mask. Are we contracting with the local sewing circle for medical equipment now? Is restriction of air really the appropriate treatment for a child suffering respiratory distress?

My child was given three ways to return. Get a COVID test, isolate for 10 days, or get an "alternate" diagnosis. In which case the child still does not know if he has COVID (obviously the primary "concern" of the school). This option has other conditions that cannot be met.

I agree we need to keep our kids safe. This is accomplished by sane, responsible policies and not by the arbitrary, uneducated opinion of one school employee. I suppose I will have to start checking ragweed counts each morning to see if the school will let my child attend.