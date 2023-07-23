I'm thinking somebody's trying to pull a "paradoxical intervention" on me.

Reading Twain's "Adventures of Tom Sawyer" in grade school, I saw how easily Tom manipulated his friends into whitewashing Aunt Polly's fence. Eureka! The lesson learned from that story served me well throughout life.

As a parent, "reverse psychology" proved useful many times, but the real value of understanding Sawyer's scheme was the ability to see and avoid Tom's trick when others tried it on me.

In the 2022 election cycle, Democrats gambled "Trump candidates" couldn't win in "purple-ish" states. Democrats funneled millions into ads in select Republican primaries, painting moderate Republicans as "RINOs," traitors to "the cause".

Did it work? Duh! It always works.

Republican primary voters gave us these "Real" Republican candidates: IL-Bailey; PA- Mastriano/Oz; NH-Bolduc; MI-Gibbs; GA-Walker; AZ-Lake; MD-Cox; many others. They all lost. That's the story of the "red wave" that wasn't.

Which brings us to 2023, and the upcoming presidential primary. While Republicans have a plethora of candidates, in reality it's likely a two-man race. Who should Republicans choose?

I'm asking, "Who do Democrats want Republicans to choose? Who do Democrats believe would be easier to beat?"

Forgive me if I'm suspicious when seeing these two things:

1. Partisan Democrat prosecutors indicting former president Trump.

2. Totally predictable jumps in Trump's poll numbers.

If Democrats believe Trump's un-electable, would they issue controversial indictments, betting Republican primary voters will fall for Sawyer's gambit once again?

Why not? It worked last time.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline